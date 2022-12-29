Authorities are not publicly identifying the 11-year-old boy killed in Tuesday morning’s house fire in Springfield Township.
The boy died and two adults were injured in the fire at 390 Hawkins Hollow Road that began shortly before 5:30 a.m.
Firefighters previously said when they arrived to the mobile home, a man and woman were outside, but the boy and three dogs were not able to escape. The two adults were treated and released from an area hospital with unspecified injuries.
State police Trooper Kaylee Barnhart, who is the spokesperson for the barracks near Uniontown, said Wednesday that she was not permitted to release the boy’s identity. The boy was visiting the home at the time and not from Fayette County, Barnhart said, but she did not know where in the area he resided.
The Ligonier Valley School District issued a statement Tuesday that a sixth-grader at its middle school had died unexpectedly, and school officials would be offering grief counselors to students and staff when classes resume Tuesday.
“Our condolences and thoughts go out to the family, teachers, and friends of our learner,” the district said in its letter to parents. “During this time, as the school community processes the tragic news and copes with grief, we will offer counseling and bereavement support services to all our learners and staff.”
School officials did not return a phone call Wednesday seeking comment.
Meanwhile, the Fayette County coroner’s office said it could not answer questions about the boy’s death and directed questions to state police. The Herald-Standard newspaper filed an open records request Wednesday asking for the boy’s identity to be made public.
Barnhart said the state police fire marshal who investigated the blaze ruled it accidental, although it was not immediately known where in the mobile home the fire began.
It was the second fatal fire in Fayette County over the holiday weekend.
Charles Francis Buchheit, 72, died when his home at 204 Shaffers Corner Road in South Union Township caught fire shortly after 6 p.m. Saturday, Barnhart said. The cause of that fire remains under investigation.
