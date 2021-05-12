Authorities in Greene County are looking for two New Freeport brothers who are missing.
Uriah Mitchell, 15, and Noah Mitchell, 17, have been missing since April 27, according to information from Christopher Erickson, truancy supervisor at Greene County Children and Youth Services.
Uriah Mitchell is 5 feet, 8 inches and 110 pounds; Noah Mitchell is 6 feet and 180 pounds.
Anyone with information is asked to call state police at 724-627-6151, 911, or 1-800-THE-LOST.
