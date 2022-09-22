Pumpkin spice and the scent of bonfire hangs in the air, but the landscape isn’t yet dressed in the deep reds and burnt oranges of fall, which begins officially today.
“I think you’re going to start seeing changes soon,” said Ryan Reed, natural resource program specialist for the state Department of Conservation & Natural Resources Bureau of Forestry. “You can always notice a little bit of the early changes in key species. A lot of those understory trees will start to change first. That indicates the season is underway.”
Reed said dogwoods will turn a pretty purple before maples, poplars and birches don their fall attire, followed by the transition of oak tree leaves to a reddish-brown a couple weeks later.
“There’s kind of a process,” Reed said. “I would expect peak in (Southwestern Pennsylvania) in mid-October, maybe the third week, if I had to give you my best guess right now.”
Since 2017, fall foliage has appeared later in the season, and though the northeast is reporting delayed autumn splendor, Reed expects colorful landscapes to arrive right on time in our region (last year’s colors peaked the week of Oct. 21).
“It’s been an interesting year. We had that six-week drought centered around the month of July. Then we got that really timely heavy rainfall in the early part of September. It seemed to really shut down some of the things that we take for granted in fall,” Reed said. “Now, it feels like the forests are in a state of suspended animation. We are definitely seeing the timing of fall foliage trending later. I would expect that this year’s droughty conditions will moderate that, to a degree. We’ll almost have a more normal timing of fall foliage in Pennsylvania because of the drought.”
Perfect timing is, according to the DCNR, the week of Oct. 17 – a traditionally colorful week in our area.
While fall foliage will arrive just in time for weddings and family photo ops, a colorful season may this year be short.
“I don’t feel like (trees are) going to hold their leaves as long as they normally would,” Reed said. “I do think it’ll cut it by a week or so, maybe even two weeks. The take-home message: Once it starts to happen ... you’ll want to get out there and experience it, because it will be short-lived.”
The best way to plan your fall foliage road trip is to check for peak colors on the DCNR’s interactive map (go to https://www.dcnr.pa.gov/Conservation/ForestsAndTrees/FallFoliageReports/Pages/default.aspx), and travel accordingly.
“If I had to go somewhere to see fall foliage, I’d go up on the Laurel Ridge,” said Reed. “Ohiopyle’s a destination. One of our most popular destinations is Mt. Davis. It’s a fantastic place to go to get that vista view of the area to really appreciate all the color.”
For the third consecutive year, the Laurel Highlands has been named one of USA Today’s top 10 fall foliage destinations, and Eric Knopsnyder, public relations director for Go Laurel Highlands, is honored by the recognition.
“I think we’re right up there,” said Knopsnyder. “Ohiopyle, everything down there is great. Kentuck Knob, Bachman Rock. The entire Laurel Highlands Scenic byway, which is (Interstate) 711 and (Route) 381, that’s just a great drive if you want to see the fall foliage. The Summit Inn is a great place to kind of see the whole valley.”
While Fayette County boasts spectacular views, Greene County offers some sensational fall foliage sights, too.
“In Carmichaels, the Jessop Boat Club, that trail, you would be able to see the fall foliage reflecting in the Mon River. It’s a different view of fall foliage, but it’s a really pretty walk,” said Joanne Marshall, director of Greene County Tourism.
Marshall also recommends heading to Ryerson Station State Park and Rices Landing for spectacular scenes.
“The covered bridge self-guided tour is one of the best,” she said. “It takes you pretty much all over Greene County. You can see closer to the Mon River ... and then you get the covered bridges backed by fall foliage.”
Fall foliage in its full splendor is best viewed from back roads, trails and parks throughout Washington County, where every bend in the path reveals deep, lush colors.
“I would recommend, obviously Washington Park, Mingo Park and Cross Creek, so the city park and the county parks,” said Pam Kilgore, founder of WashPA Outdoors. “If you can get on the water, that would be a less conventional way to take in the fall colors.”
Chase McClain, director, marketing for the Washington County Chamber of Commerce, agrees that fall foliage “from a boat or kayak along the Monongahela River or Cross Creek County Park” is stunning.
McClain said in an email the first places that come to mind when he thinks gorgeous fall foliage views are hiking at Hillman State Park and West Beth Hiking Trail, touring the Montour, Panhandle or National Pike trails, and wandering through Cecil and Peterswood parks.
“By car along the covered bridges driving tour” is another must during fall, he said.
Pennsylvania is one of three regions in the world whose deciduous forests turn spectacularly colorful each fall, and we enjoy a longer, more varied display than any state in the U.S.
“We really are blessed,” Reed said. “We are really blessed with forest in Pennsylvania. Approaching 17 million acres – 30% of that is publicly accessible. We always urge folks to get out, experience and enjoy it.”
When, in the next few weeks, our region transforms from rolling green hills and forests to a landscape burning brilliant reds, oranges and yellows, grab friends, a camera and your keys and head outside for autumn’s greatest show.
For self-guided driving tours through Washington, Greene and Fayette counties and other fall fun, visit each county’s tourism web site at: https://www.visitwashingtoncountypa.com/, https://visitgreene.org/ and https://www.golaurelhighlands.com/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.