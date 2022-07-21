A Pittsburgh-based nonprofit is holding a back-to-school giveaway in Uniontown in August.
Dream Start Foundation, which focuses on providing low-income children with free school supplies, will hold a “Back2School” giveaway event and community day Aug. 6 at Grant Street Park.
“We are planning to give away 500 backpacks filled with school supplies to children in the community so that they can be ready for the upcoming first day of school,” said Cole Barefoot, co-founder of the foundation.
Along with the backpacks, free haircuts will be offered as well as entertainment.
Food vendors are also expected to be on-hand.
A basketball tournament will also be held, with proceeds going toward next year’s event, said Barefoot, who grew up in nearby Fredericktown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.