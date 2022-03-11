Bail was denied for a Farmington man who allegedly stole a construction trailer and resisted arrest when police tried to take him into custody.
Police alleged Thomas W. Rice Jr., 49, stole the trailer and a side-by-side from a West Virginia tree service on Monday.
Authorities in West Virginia tracked a GPS signal from the side-by-side to Dinner Bell Five Forks Road in Farmington. When state police from the Uniontown station went to investigate, they found the stolen property, noting that the tree service’s logo had been covered with gold spray, according to the complaint.
Police said they also found the license plate from the trailer, which had been burned, and two rifles. Police said Rice was not allowed to have guns because of prior criminal convictions.
On Wednesday, troopers went to serve an arrest warrant on Rice at a Braddock Road home in Henry Clay Township. There, police said, Rice resisted attempts to take him into custody and troopers used a Taser on him.
Rice is charged with flight to avoid apprehension, resisting arrest, receiving stolen property and person not to be in possession of a firearm. Magisterial District Judge Nathan Henning denied bail for Rice, stating that he is currently on bond, new charges have been filed, he’s a flight risk and a threat to himself and others.
Rice is lodged in the Fayette County Prison with a preliminary hearing scheduled for 10 a.m. March 22.
