A Uniontown man was denied bail after he allegedly threatened to stab someone.
Edward Junior Burnworth, 53, of Uniontown was arraigned on charges of terroristic threats, simple assault and harassment.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, Uniontown City Police were dispatched to a home on Lenox Street at 6:54 p.m. Tuesday after he pulled out a knife and threatened to stab Paul Retcofsky, no age or address given.
When police arrived, Burnworth met officers outside the home, put both hands out and told them, “Put the cuffs on and take me to jail,” according to court paperwork.
Retcofsky reportedly told police Burnworth made the threat during an argument.
A witness, Harry Metts, told police he restrained Burnworth.
After he was taken into custody, Burnworth was searched, and police discovered a pocket knife in his pocket.
Magisterial District Judge Mike Defino Jr. denied Burnworth bail during his arraignment, listing on court document that Burnworth was a threat to himself and others, has mental health issues, is an alcoholic and lives with the victim.
Burnworth is scheduled for a preliminary hearing at 1:30 p.m. Dec. 14.
He is currently lodged in the Fayette County Prison.
