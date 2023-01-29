A local doctor is seeking to be on the Republican ticket for the race for Fayette County coroner.
Baker announces candidacy for Fayette County coroner
- By Mark Hofmann mhofmann@heraldstandard.com
-
-
- 0
Sunday, January 29, 2023 9:11 AM
A local doctor is seeking to be on the Republican ticket for the race for Fayette County coroner.
Dr. Bob Baker, 49, of South Union Township, has been in private practice in Uniontown for 25 years.
Baker said, as a chiropractic physician, his daily responsibility consists of examining, using critical thinking skills to establish a diagnosis and treating patients with various musculoskeletal disorders.
He is also a medical examiner for the state Department of Transportation.
Baker was born and raised in Uniontown and is a graduate of Laurel Highlands High School.
After high school, he attended California University of Pennsylvania, obtaining his pre-requisites for chiropractic college and later graduating from Palmer College of Chiropractic, earning both a B.S. degree and a doctor of chiropractic degree, graduating magna cum laude.
Baker said he’s very familiar with the court system, working with attorneys and police officers as a medical expert witness in cases of bodily injury.
He is also involved in local high school sports, volunteering as a team doctor, and coaching youth soccer, basketball and baseball.
Baker is a past board member of the YMCA and American Red Cross and is an active member of St. John Roman Catholic Church, where he serves as a eucharistic minister.
Baker has been married to his wife, Julie, for 19 years and has two sons, Jackson, 13, and Brody, 14.
Baker said he has the training, experience, commitment and dedication to serve as the next Fayette County coroner.
