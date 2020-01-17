A bankruptcy case involving Connellsville’s only hotel will soon be closed.
U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Thomas P. Agresti granted the motion for final decree, filed by attorney Daniel R. Schimizzi on behalf of Trailside Lodging. Trailside operated the former Cobblestone Hotel on North First Street in Connellsville.
Last February, two years after the three-story, 54-room hotel opened, Trailside filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. The filing came after Cobblestone, a national chain, cut off the hotel’s ability to accept reservations, because Trailside owed $20,595 in fees. The petition filed by Schimizzi indicated that the hotel thrived during the warmer months with people using the nearby Great Allegheny Passage, but struggled in the winter months.
In September, the Cobblestone became a Comfort Inn. Its sole proprietor under the agreement reached in bankruptcy court is listed in court paperwork as Nate Morgan.
“We believe the case has been fully administered and there is no pending litigation,” Schimizzi wrote in court filings, adding that they need two weeks for their accountant to file a quarterly report and pay quarterly fees.
In August, the Connellsville Redevelopment Authority board voted to authorize a ballot in favor of the sale of the hotel because officials in Connellsville invested $100,000 in the project in exchange for a 5.1% share in the hotel’s profits and a portion of the rent from a retail shop planned for the first floor.
The case will be closed on Feb. 6.
