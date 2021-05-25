Banning Road in Lower Tyrone Township will close from 7 a.m. June 1, and will reopen open on June 18.
The state Department of Transportation said the closure will be located between Cottom Road and Linden Hall roads as crews perform a culvert replacement.
A marked detour will be in place using Cottom Road, Chaintown/Nebo Road, Homestead Avenue, Route 981, Jacobs Creek Road and Banning Road.
