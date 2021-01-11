State Sen. Camera Bartolotta, R-Carroll Township, was appointed to serve as part of the Senate Republican leadership team for the 2021-22 Legislative Session.
As Senate Majority Caucus Administrator, Bartolotta will be responsible for scheduling for the caucus. She will take the place of Republican Sen. Kim Ward, who was elected to serve as Senate Majority Leader for the upcoming session.
“I am deeply grateful to be appointed to serve as a member of the Senate Republican leadership team because it gives an even stronger voice to the communities I am honored to represent,” Bartolotta said. “This appointment offers a new opportunity to fight for the interests of southwestern Pennsylvania and shape the General Assembly’s agenda in the months and years ahead.”
Bartolotta said that her new leadership position will not change her priorities, which include making necessary reforms to restore faith in Pennsylvania’s electoral system, creating a stronger environment for job growth, helping families and communities impacted by the pandemic and providing checks and balances to a Governor’s authority during disaster declarations.
She also plans to continue working on critical issues that were not completed during the 2019-20 Legislative Session, including providing full practice authority to nurse practitioners, pursuing criminal justice reforms, supporting veterans and encouraging job growth in the communities she represents.
