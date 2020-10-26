State Sen. Camera Bartolotta, R-Carroll Township, will gather feedback on the most important issues facing local communities during a telephone town hall meeting on Thursday, Oct. 29 at 3 p.m.
Community residents can register to participate by visiting www.senatorbartolotta.com/tele-town-hall. This link can also be used for audio streaming, which will be available immediately prior to the event.
A link to the event page is also available on Bartolotta’s website at www.senatorbartolotta.com.
The tele-town hall format encourages community residents to participate in a discussion on the issues without the need to travel throughout the region. Participants can ask questions or simply remain on the line to listen to the discussion. Poll questions are also included to allow participants to weigh in on issues of state and local importance.
