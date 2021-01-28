The state Senate approved a proposed constitutional amendment Tuesday that would promote greater cooperation in responding to emergencies by limiting the length of future emergency disaster declarations unless an extension is approved by lawmakers.
State Sen. Camera Bartolotta, R-Carroll Township, was among those who supported the measure.
Senate Bill 2 would limit the length of an emergency declaration to 21 days unless the General Assembly approved a longer duration. It also clarifies that the legislature is not required to present a resolution ending the declaration to the governor for his consideration.
Under current law, a governor’s emergency declaration can last up to 90 days and be renewed by the governor indefinitely.
“Nothing in this bill prevents a governor from declaring an emergency or extending a disaster declaration when the need arises. It only seeks to bring together people who are willing to cooperate and collaborate to better respond to the needs of our communities,” Bartolotta said. “We represent the people of Pennsylvania and we are their voice. All our voices have been silenced since March 10. That is not how you govern.”
Bartolotta said many of the flaws in the state’s response to COVID-19 were due to Gov. Tom Wolf’s go-it-alone approach that failed to include the perspectives of state and local officials and other experts. These problems included flawed guidance that negatively impacted long-term care settings, delayed Unemployment Compensation payments to displaced workers, and individual businesses and entire industries being shuttered longer than necessary.
The bill now goes to the House of Representatives for consideration. As a constitutional amendment, the legislation must be approved by the General Assembly in two consecutive legislative sessions before being put on the ballot for voters to decide.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.