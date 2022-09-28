A student-athlete at Brownsville Area School District alleged she was precluded from running in the WPIAL’s track and field championships because she is biracial.
The student, identified only by her initials in a federal lawsuit filed Tuesday, qualified to run the 400-meter relay at the championships on May 18, but alleged coaches told she couldn’t participate because she was hurt.
The girl has shin splits, which causes pain in her legs from running, but it does not affect her ability to run, attorney Joel Sansone wrote in the suit. The suit contended other team members also experience shin splits, but they were not stopped from participating in the championships. The plaintiff’s father is black and her mother is white; the other team members are white, Sansone alleged.
The girl was told she would act as a backup at the championship race, according to the suit.
The mother of the runner took her to a chiropractor who cleared her to run, but the girl was allegedly told she could not participate because she’d missed a practice. The lawsuit contended that was untrue.
The lawsuit also stated that the girl was not permitted to participate in meets or championships in 2021 due to a “social suspension,” but added that a white member of the team was permitted to participate at the championships despite having a “social suspension.” The suit did not explain what a social suspension entails.
As a result of missing the championships, the suit alleged the girl was denied potential exposure to college athletic recruiters.
Brownsville Area School District Solicitor Jeremy Davis said he had not yet reviewed the complaint, and declined comment. Sansone could not be reached for comment.
