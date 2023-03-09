The Turkeyfoot Valley Theater Department will present “Beauty and the Beast Jr.,” a 60-minute musical designed for middle school-aged performers and based on the 1994 Broadway production and Disney’s 1991 animated feature film on March 17 and 18.
‘Beauty and the Beast Jr.’ at Turkeyfoot School District
