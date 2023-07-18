100-mile hike

Mark Hofmann | Herald-Standard

Members of Boy Scout Troop #469 from Hookstown, Beaver County, walk along Route 40 in Uniontown on Friday. The trek was part of their 36th annual week-long 100-mile hike from Hookstown to Farmington to the Boy Scout summer camp at Heritage Reservation.

 Mark Hofmann | Herald-Standard

For 36 years, a Beaver County Boy Scout troop has hiked 100 miles to get to the summer scouting camp in Farmington.

normajryan

Typo in the unit number. It is Troop #496 from Hookstown, PA.

