BTH groundbreaking

Pictured at the groundbreaking for the Beeson Town Homes Development project are (from left) Rob Sleighter, Sleighter Design; Ed Balling, Fairchance Construction; Commissioner Scott Dunn; Commissioner Vince Vicites; Uniontown Mayor Bill Gerke; Brian Redmond, PNC Bank; State Rep. Charity Grimm Krupa; Debra Rhodes, representing Commissioner David Lohr; John Frick, representing state Sen. Pat Stefano; James Stark, Fayette County Community Action CEO, and Ken Schrock, Sleighter Design.

Eleven single-family homes and two buildings, each with 26 apartments, will be constructed in Uniontown’s East End as part of a $13 million project that aims to provide safe, affordable housing.

