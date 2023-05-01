Eleven single-family homes and two buildings, each with 26 apartments, will be constructed in Uniontown’s East End as part of a $13 million project that aims to provide safe, affordable housing.
Funded primarily by the Fayette County Community Action Agency (FCCAA) and Pennsylvania Finance Agency, The Beeson Town Homes Development held a ceremonial groundbreaking on Friday.
“There’s a need for good housing, and that‘s what they’re providing to the city of Uniontown,” city Mayor Bill Gerke said. “This will have a positive economic and social impact on the city.”
“Many residents cannot afford to purchase a home, and the area supply of local rental opportunities is diminishing,” said James Stark, FCCAA chief executive officer. “This development aims to reduce the disparaging statistics faced by many of the aging residents by offering high-quality, affordable housing, coupled with supportive services designed to meet the needs of this vulnerable population.”
The development will consist of seven two-bedroom and four three-bedroom newly-constructed single-family homes. The apartment buildings will have both one-bedroom and two-bedroom units, and one will also include a 2,039 square-foot community room.
The units will use energy-efficient building materials, appliances and central air conditioning. They will also be digitally accessible and certified to meet criteria for energy efficiency and conservation, operational savings and sustainable building practices.
Stark said the Redevelopment Authority of the City of Uniontown donated vacant land for the project. The homes and apartment buildings will be located in different neighborhoods in the East End.
Tom Rocks, FCCAA director of planning and development, said construction will start soon with an 18-month timetable set for completion. He said anyone interested in the housing can contact the FCCAA’s housing department to start at 724-437-6050.
“There may be some income requirements, there may be disability requirements and age requirements,” Rocks said. “There’s a lot of different avenues to qualify to be a part of this.”
Gerke noted this isn’t the first time the city has partnered with FCCAA to create affordable housing opportunities.
“The Maple Street project,” Gerke said of the Maple Garden Apartments, a $7.2 million 36-unit building for independent older residents that opened on North Gallatin Avenue in 2011. “When you remember what it once was and what it is today, it’s a major improvement.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.