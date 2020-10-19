Greene County commissioners are concerned about the 2021 budget.
At a town hall open to all Greene residents last week, Commissioner Mike Belding referred to the county’s budget as “a dire situation,” and Chief Financial Officer Scott Kelley said the county could be “out of money by 2023” without major changes to sufficiently balance the spending plan.
“Each year since 2014, our fund balance dropped, while reliance on Act 13 money increased,” Kelley said.
The county used $5 million of an allotted $6 million in Act 13 money to balance the 2020 budget, while the current board of commissioners was able to reduce $1 million in expenditures and $430,000 in Act 13 spending, according to Kelley.
During a September commissioners meeting, Kelley said the county used $682,000 in Act 13 money for the general fund in 2015, but that number rose to nearly $4.3 million in 2019.
The county has received $4.6 million in Act 13 money that can be used toward the 2021 budget, and Kelley said next year’s normal annual expenses are expected to increase nearly $1 million. That, combined with an estimated coal depletion of $750,000 (coal is 32% of the county’s taxable value) could lead to problems balancing the 2021 budget.
Kelly explained there are several options on how the budget could be balanced: raising taxes, which the county has not done since 2009; increasing county taxable value; cutting expenditures; raising other revenue; or using a combination of the four options mentioned.
Belding said that most of the budget expenditures are mandated by the state.
“There is just not a whole lot to cut,” he said, adding that the county’s single biggest expense is payroll and the biggest department is the county jail.
Belding stressed that furloughing or laying off county employees to cut expenses “is the last thing we want to do,” adding that the county is looking into reducing expenses on materials and utilities. He said the commissioners do not want to raise taxes to help balance the budget, and that “every option is being explored.”
The commissioners also talked about broadband and high speed internet, which they said are top priorities.
Belding said a report indicated that 40% of students and workforce could not operate from home during the COVID-19 pandemic, due to little or no broadband accessibility in many areas throughout the county.
He said the county is dedicating $1 million in CARES Act funding to address broadband issues. The funding must be spent by Dec. 30.
“We don’t have much time, but we are going to do everything we can to use that funding for this serious issue,” he said.
The commissioners also provided an update on the development of Wisecarver Recreation Area in Franklin Township.
Commissioner Betsy McClure said the county currently has permits from the state Department of Environmental Protection to move forward, and the county has $800,000 in grant funding to begin work.
She added that commissioners are currently working with consultants to propose a recreational plan for the area, with goals of providing sufficient access for walking, hiking, biking, kayaking and fishing.
Officials previously announced that the project includes an access drive, a parking area, pedestrian walkways, a softball field and stormwater management measures at the 360-acre area, along with other related site improvements.
Belding previously said the total project is estimated to cost roughly $2.5 million, and county efforts to match any funds awarded will include “in-kind volunteer work and donated earth work.”
Belding said the county is working with Southwestern Pennsylvania Water Authority, the Izaak Walton League’s local chapter, Franklin Township officials and others in the project, and added that work on the Wisecarver Recreation Area will be completed in phases.
Commissioners also discussed concerns about housing, diversity and lack of businesses and industries moving to the county.
Several residents asked why more development hasn’t occurred in the county, particularly at the Walmart site, to which Belding said there are several factors – such as a declining population, a lack of workforce availability and a decrease in “foot traffic” from the interstate – that impact county development.
Still, despite a wide array of concerns impacting the county, Belding and McClure expressed positivity for the county’s future.
“I believe there are good things here in Greene County, and we will continue to focus on the major issues,” McClure said. “It’s going to take time and it’s not going to be easy, but I believe we can do this. We (the current board of commissioners) didn’t create these problems, but we will work hard to fix them.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.