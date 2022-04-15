A Fayette County man and his two sons are facing charges in an alleged assault that left a man with a broken orbital bone and other injuries.
State police said James Lucy, 45; James Lucy Jr., 20; and Tyler Lucy, 18, all of Belle Vernon, got into a fight with Christopher Hepple and his son Aiden Hepple around 1 a.m. Thursday.
According to the charges, police were called to Penn Highlands Mon Valley about 12 hours later to talk to Christopher Hepple, whose age and address were not listed in the complaint.
He reportedly told police he went to the Lucys’ home on Water Street “to confront an ongoing issue with the Lucy family.” Police did not specify what the issue was in court paperwork, and said the elder Hepple reported the Lucy men assaulted him with a baseball bat and brick, and pointed a handgun at his son.
Charging documents indicated a preliminary examination showed Christopher Hepple sustained a broken orbital bone, broken rib, concussion and cuts and bruises.
Police later interviewed Lucy Jr., who told them that he and his brother were told that the Hepples and other people were coming to their home on Thursday. When they arrived, Lucy Jr. told police, the group started throwing rocks and bricks at their family.
Lucy Jr. reportedly told police he got into a fight with Christopher Hepple.
Court records indicated that troopers did not interview Tyler Lucy or his father at their request of their attorney, but said the men turned themselves in.
All three were charged with aggravated assault, simple assault and harassment.
“It is to be noted,” police wrote in charging documents, “that the Hepples arrived at the Lucy residence uninvited and began instigating what transpired.”
No criminal charges were filed against Christopher or Aiden Hepple.
All three Lucy men were arraigned late Thursday, and committed to Fayette County Prison after failing to post bond.
They are scheduled for a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Richard Kasunic II at 9 a.m. April 26.
