A Belle Vernon man was arrested by state police Monday after he allegedly became physically violent with his wife and children during an argument at a Grant Street home in the borough.
Sal Joseph Martin, 36, allegedly got into an argument with his wife, Tina Martin, about him drinking. Sal Martin then grabbed her phone and pulled her hair, according to court paperwork.
While they were arguing, her 9-year-old son told Sal Martin to stop being mean to his mom, and he allegedly chased the boy up the stairs, grabbed the back of his neck and pushed his face into the steps. The child then ran to his room and shut the door. The child reportedly told police Sal Martin came into the room and pushed his leg into the bed.
The boy also reported his 2-year-old sister fell on the floor and Sal Martin stepped on her back, police said. Tina Martin said she went upstairs and found the girl crying on the floor.
Sal Martin held a knife toward his wife, who told police she went to the bedroom and shut the door, according to court paperwork.
The 2-year-old sustained a small bruise on her right arm and brush burns on her back, as well as a shoe impression on her upper back, police said.
Sal Martin is charged with two counts of endangering the welfare of children and simple assault and three counts of harassment. He is being held at Fayette County Prison with bail set at $25,000. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 25 before Fayette County Magisterial District Judge Nathan Henning.
