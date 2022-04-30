A Belle Vernon man is facing criminal charges for allegedly fighting with his brother, and then threatening police who were called to break them up.
Christopher Slavik, 34, was charged with aggravated assault, terroristic threats, institutional vandalism and four counts of simple assault; he was also cited for harassment, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness.
Washington Township Police said they were called to Slavik’s home on Dent Street around 1:20 a.m. Thursday by a woman who reporting he and his brother, Stevie Slavik, were fighting. Police said the brothers were highly intoxicated.
Amber Hamm, who had barricaded herself in a back bedroom with her two children, told officers the men started to argue when she asked them to quiet down.
She told police Christopher Slavik tackled Stevie Slavik, and the two began fighting, causing damage to items in the house. Police described the home as being torn apart from the fight, with a table flipped over, broken glass and blood all over.
Christopher Slavik was handcuffed and placed in a patrol car where he allegedly asked an assisting officer from North Belle Vernon Police Department, “How long will it take me to kill you?”
Police said while Christopher Slavik was in a holding cell with his leg shackled to a bench, he started hitting the wall with his head, and when police entered to stop him, he tried to hit an officer with his head. A few minutes later, police said, he stood up on the bench and jumped off, landing face first on the floor and knocking himself unconscious.
Christopher Slavik was transported to an area hospital for treatment, and his brother was also treated for a cut to his head as a result of the fight, police said.
