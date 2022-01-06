Memories and ideas for the future of the Belle Vernon Public Library will be celebrated as the library reaches its 85th anniversary this year.
“We began during the Depression as a project of the Women’s Club,” said library Director Elina Filander. “In November of 1936, the Belle Vernon Library Association was formed and in January 1937, we were incorporated.”
When the library was first incorporated, it was located in a real estate office along Broad Avenue. Some time in the 1950s, volunteers in the community sent 20 teams of 10 people door to door, canvassing for money for a new building.
That building is their current location at 505 Speer St., and remains an important asset for the community, Filander said.
“The good side of that, we have a permanent home,” Filander said. “This is something Belle Vernon and North Belle Vernon can call their own.”
A celebration to mark the anniversary of the library will be held this month, with a week of activities planned at the library.
An open house slated from 3 to 6 p.m. Jan. 13.
“We’ve gone through our records and scanned and copied photos and articles from the past,” Filander said. “But, more than just looking back, we also want input from our community as to how best we can serve them and continue to meet their needs,” she said.
Not only will there be suggestion forms available at the library, Filander said a board member will be on hand to have one-on-one conversations to get feedback.
The library will offer refreshments earlier in the week Jan. 10, 11, and 12 in the mornings for patrons unable to make the open house as the scanned articles and photos, as well as some memorabilia, will be on display.
“We want to make it as safe as possible for our patrons,” Filander said. “If someone is coming to pick up their books or send a fax, they can take a few minutes to look at our memorabilia.”
Those with the library are hoping to add to its archives and invite those who have library-related items that could be photographed such as old cards, notices or fliers of library events to bring them to the library for quick digitization.
On Saturday, Jan. 15, the library will have activities for children. Crafts will be available to make or take home, children ages 12 and under will also be able to participate in a “Digging for Diamonds” contest where each child has a chance to win a prize from a local merchant.
Winners of that contest will be notified the following Monday.
Also, all visitors during the anniversary week will be eligible to enter a drawing for an Amazon Fire tablet, which will be announced on Monday, Jan. 31.
“A digital device is perfect for a symbol of how things have changed in 85 years,” Filander said. “The first librarians and patrons couldn’t have imagined a time when they could get a book provided by their library without moving out of their house.”
As for the next 85 years and beyond, Filander said they plan to unveil in the new year a grant the library received from the Belle Vernon VFW Post 699 to update children’s materials including some beloved older books like some Dr. Seuss titles.
“I can’t imagine what the next 85 years can bring,” she said.
For more information, please call the library at 724-929-6642 or visit their website at https://www.bellevernonlibrary.org
