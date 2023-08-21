Belle Vernon Rotary Regatta.jpg

Courtesy of Belle Vernon Rotary Club

Megan Milkent (left) and Neville Petrosky get their shark paddle board ready for the 2022 paddle parade at the Belle Vernon Rotary Regatta on the Yough. This year’s Regatta is scheduled for Aug. 27.

The Belle Vernon Rotary Club is having its third annual Regatta on the Yough from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 27 at the boat launch area and activity center of Cedar Creek.

