Belle Vernon Area teachers intend to strike at the end next week if they are still without a contract.
The Belle Vernon Area Education Association (BVAEA) delivered a strike notice Monday to the district signaling its intent for a work stoppage unless the two parties can reach a resolution.
The strike is set for March 13.
The teachers have accused the school board of “gamesmanship” after it canceled a negotiation session that had been scheduled for Feb. 26.
“When our members learned that the board had cancelled the session…they saw this antic as another piece of ‘gamesmanship’ from a board that they don’t believe is sincere in seeking a settlement,” said BVAEA President Daneen Watson in a statement.
The approximately 160 teachers employed by the district have been working without a contract since June 30, 2019. According to Watson’s remarks at a recent school board meeting, the two sides have met 14 times since starting negotiations in January 2019.
In response to the strike notice, the district issued its own statement Monday through solicitor Ira Weiss stating a strike would negatively impact students. According to the statement, the BVAEA also notified the district of an immediate work-to-rule action.
According to the district, teachers are expected to perform compensated contractual duties outside of the instructional workday until the strike occurs but will no longer perform voluntary duties, including certain extracurricular sponsorships, before- and after-school tutoring and chaperoning scheduled out-of-state field trips.
“The actions by the association immediately means drastically limited activities for our students and disruptions in the daily enrichment activities in our schools. It is unfortunate the association has placed the adult issues in negotiations ahead of the welfare and best interests of students and families,” said Weiss.
The district’s statement listed the following student activities as being immediately impacted: chess club, pep band, archery, Arts Alive, RES STEAM Night, Title I Night of The Stars, homebound instruction, Dungeons and Dragons, The Future is Mine, weight room, Game Changer Sports Ministry, peer tutoring and after-school student projects.
A Pennsylvania State Education Association representative working with the BVAEA said the teachers gave a verbal work-to-rule notice to district Superintendent Dr. Michele Dowell as a courtesy.
Weiss said the district will “make all efforts to provide as many educational opportunities for district students as possible in light of the unfortunate and ill-advised decisions by the association and its teacher members.”
The BVAEA asserted its willingness to negotiate as often as needed to resolve the contract issue. While the two sides have come to tentative agreements on many of the articles, more work needs done to finalize a new contract.
“It’s not that the two sides are very far apart at all. What may lead to our members being on the picket line isn’t contained in the details, it’s illustrated in the attitudes of some board members who seem to want to exact some punishment on our teachers,” said Watson, noting that the BVAEA has made “significant” concessions during the negotiation process.
“At a point where most parties would be working hard to find a way to succeed on a resolution, the board’s team seems to be searching for ways to prevent a resolution,” said Watson. “Our members have made it clear: playing games will have consequences. Our team will show up when directed or asked, ready to work hard. We hope the board’s team shares that mentality.”
Weiss said the district is prepared to meet with the BVAEA at the direction of a state mediator to avoid a work stoppage.
“The district faces very tough financial challenges and is attempting to address many issues in the current proposal with the goal to ensure that the district lives within its means and operates within current -- and future -- financial realities. This process must be solved between the adults at the bargaining table, not in the classrooms with our students,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.