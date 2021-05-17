A Belle Vernon teen was arrested Thursday and charged with aggravated assault after he allegedly punched a paramedic in the mouth.
Southwest Regional Police Department reported they received a call that Brandon William Johnston, 19, was attempting to harm himself and damaging a home at 219 Wood St. in Belle Vernon.
When Rostraver West Newton Paramedic Saxon Dove and EMT Kevin Klamorick tried to make contact with Johnston, he allegedly punched Dove in the mouth. Police said Dove also had scratches on the back of his neck and stated his nose was struck.
Police said Dove went to Mon Valley Hospital to be treated for his injuries.
When Johnston was taken into custody, he allegedly told police he was glad he punched Dove. He also allegedly told police he “did Xanax and crack earlier in the day and was upset he could not get meth,” according to court paperwork.
Johnston is in Fayette County Prison with bail set at $20,000. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 26.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.