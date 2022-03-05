A Belle Vernon woman is behind bars after she allegedly stabbed her ex-boyfriend 13 times during a fight.
Kellseah Leannah Durham, 22, handed responding Washington Township police the knife she used to stab John Cooper on Tuesday, according to court paperwork.
Police said they found Cooper in a parking lot on Marion Villa Road around 10 p.m., lying in a pool of his own blood. Before he lost consciousness and was flown from the scene to a Pittsburgh hospital, Cooper reportedly told police Durham stabbed him in the back.
The complaint stated that Durham told police she acted in self-defense, stabbing Cooper because he attacked her. Durham’s mother, Kelly Hayes, reportedly told police Cooper had been drinking throughout the day and she intended to take him home. Instead, Hayes reportedly said, he pushed her down and assaulted Durham.
Hayes said she pulled Cooper off her daughter, but he pushed her down and again assaulted Durham, who then stabbed stabbed him, according to court paperwork.
Police noted that Durham had a few small red marks on her back and a small red mark on her left arm. Durham declined medical treatment on the scene and at the police department.
On-call Magisterial District Judge Daniel Shimshock denied bail for Durham, noting she’s a threat to herself and others. She was charged with aggravated assault, simple assault and harassment.
Durham is lodged in the Fayette County Prison with a preliminary hearing scheduled for 2:45 p.m. March 17 before Magisterial District Judge Richard Kasunic II.
