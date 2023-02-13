Stepping Stones Bereavement Support will begin the spring program for the newly bereaved and those who may still be suffering from a loss.
Monday, February 13, 2023 12:37 AM
Articles and DVDs will be used, and there is no charge for participants.
The sessions will begin at 7 p.m. March 6 at Third Presbyterian Church at 425 Union S., Uniontown.
For information or to register, call Lillian at 724-439-1683.
