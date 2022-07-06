With the continued expansion of Big Brothers Big Sister of the Laurel Region into Fayette County, the organization is seeking volunteers for their initiative in the county.
Founded in Westmoreland County in 1975, BBBSLR is a nonprofit to help young people reach their full potential by matching children who are facing adversity with adult volunteers.
While the agency did expand to Fayette County in 2001, the county wasn’t served properly because there was never any staff in the county for a consistent period of time.
“We never received grants for Fayette until this year,” said BBBSLR Program Manager Aubrey Marquis.
Now, she said, the organization needs volunteers for its school-based and community-based programs.
The school-based program requires the adult volunteers to visit their matched children once a week during their lunch or recess time to eat with them, help with homework or reading, play educational games or do other activities together. School-based mentoring is only currently established at the four elementary schools in the Laurel Highlands School District, but Marquis said plans are in place to bring the program to the Uniontown Area and Connellsville Area school districts.
Additionally, BBBSLR has chosen Brownsville Area High School to establish the Beyond School Walls mentoring program.
The community-based program allows mentors and their mentees to spend time together at least twice a month and engage in a myriad of activities in their communities and at home.
Marquis said the programs have been proven to help children perform better in school, build better relationships with their peers and adults, build self-confidence and avoid risky behaviors.
“We’re able to keep kids out of trouble and out of the juvenile corrections system, all because they were matched with a caring adult who is able to answer their questions, help them experience new things, guide them and be there for them,” Marquis said.
All Big Brothers Big Sisters chapters nationwide are JEDI (Justice, Equality, Diversity and Inclusion) organizations. Marquis said about 70% of the program’s participating children live in poverty. Some mentees also have suffered abuse, face discrimination as minorities or as members of the LGBT community, or have disabilities.
“Moving into Fayette, we know the areas are different, but we’re prepared to adapt and change, because we know the program will work excellently here,” Marquis said. “I never thought I’d see the day where our main office had seven staff members, so when we think about having more staff just assigned to Fayette — well, that’s a pipe dream, but it might be closer than we realize.”
Those interested in volunteering as Big Brother or Big Sister can begin the process by inquiring online at www.bbbslr.org or emailing Community Relations and Mentoring Coordinator Brittany Cooley at Britt@bbbslr.org.
On the website, select the “Be a Big” menu option to submit an inquiry form.
Prospective volunteers will be required to participate in an orientation phone call and information session before deciding if the program is right for them. Volunteers must receive all FBI clearances, undergo fingerprinting, provide references, pass a background check and be interviewed.
Community-based program volunteers must be at least 18 and have a valid driver’s license. School-based program volunteers can be freshmen in high school or older.
