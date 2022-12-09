Big Brothers and Big Sisters of the Laurel Region was welcomed into Fayette County on Thursday with a ribbon cutting at the nonprofit’s newest satellite office.
“It says on our Facebook page that today is a dream come true, and we really mean it,” said Stephanie Mihleder, CEO of Big Brothers, Big Sisters of the Laurel Region (BBBSLR). “This has been a long time coming.”
The nonprofit, which has branches across the country, creates and supports one-to-one mentoring relationships that ignite the power and promise of youth.
Mihleder said when she was named CEO in 2019, the goal was to focus on further expanding the program in Fayette County. But, as strides were being made to meet that goal, the pandemic hit, and the focus for regional organization was keeping the doors open.
“We survived and thrived, and now we’re at a place where we’re able to put funding and staff devoted to Fayette County,” she said.
Mihleder said securing the office space was the second step in the process as the first was hiring a mentoring coordinator, which was made possible from a federal grant through the US Department of Justice.
Mihleder said they’re currently seeking funding to create more positions and fill them with people to work in the Fayette County office, and she’s hopeful that could happen in the next 18 months.
“The need is there,” she said of the 130 children (called “littles” in BBBS parlance) waiting for a big brother or big sister (called “bigs”) in Fayette and Westmoreland counties. “We just need the capacity to serve them.”
“We know your program is going to be vital,” said Commissioner Dave Lohr. “Whenever a kid or youth needs that extra little boost, so many times it’s a strong adult who decides to take the step forward and work with them.”
Commissioner Vince Vicites thanked the organization for focusing on the county.
“You’ve had great success in Westmoreland County, and I’m really impressed with the program,” Vicites said.
“We have a need in Fayette County, and you guys will help fill that need,” said Commissioner Scott Dunn.
“We’re very happy to have you in the center of Downtown Uniontown,” said Uniontown Mayor Bill Gerke. “If there’s anything we can do for you in City Hall, we’re just a stone’s throw away.”
The office is on the second floor of the Somerset Trust Company at 82 West Fayette St. in Uniontown, and Mihleder said she and the board are thankful for the support that Somerset Trust Company has provided.
Mihleder said not only will BBBSLR offer the traditional program of a child having an older mentor to hang out with them and be there for them, but they’re also working with Laurel Highlands and Connellsville school districts for a school-based program.
“I think we’re successful because we really listen to the community we serve and design services around them,” she said, adding that BBBSLR practices an evidence-based method that has been proven to work. “We know that it works and that it changes lives. There’s a huge need for it in both counties.”
For more information, visit bbbslr.org or the Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Laurel Region’s Facebook page.
