Big Brother Big Sisters of the Laurel Region opens Fayette office

Mark Hofmann | Herald-Standard

Brittany Cooley (center), the mentoring coordinator for Big Brother Big Sisters of the Laurel Region, stands with Dez’ahrae White (left) and Daz’arie White (right), both of Uniontown, following a ribbon cutting of the organization’s Fayette County office. Cooley is also a “Big” to Dez’ahrae White.

 Mark Hofmann | Herald-Standard

Big Brothers and Big Sisters of the Laurel Region was welcomed into Fayette County on Thursday with a ribbon cutting at the nonprofit’s newest satellite office.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.