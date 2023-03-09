Guinness Book of World Records-holding master bubble wrangler Jeff Boyer takes bubbles to the max with big bubble flair by creating bubble rainbows with people inside, gigantic bubbles that blow their own bubbles and more for the show Big Bubbles Bonanza.
Big Bubble Bonanza coming to Pittsburgh this month
- MARK HOFMANN
