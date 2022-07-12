Legislation sponsored by Sen. Pat Stefano (R-32) to clarify the Veterans Preference Law to include veterans who served honorably but were discharged with a disability before completing their initial obligation was signed into law.
Senate Bill 849, now Act 44 of 2022, adds an exemption for the veterans the Department of Defense processes with a disability discharge and ensures they receive the preference when seeking careers within Pennsylvania.
Previously, Veterans Preference was only granted to service members who completed their first term of service with the designation of “other than a dishonorable discharge.”
“It was wrong that a veteran who served honorably but was discharged with a disability before completing his or her initial obligation wasn’t eligible for Veterans Preference – despite doing everything requested that they were physically capable of doing,” Stefano, R-Bullskin Township, said. “I am glad I was able to help disabled veterans receive the career preference they earned.”
The law will be effective in 60 days.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.