The state House passed a bill sponsored by a local legislator to remove restrictions on firearms during emergency declarations.
State Rep. Matthew Dowling, R-Uniontown, sponsored House Bill 1747, which received bipartisan support.
Currently, Pennsylvania’s Crimes Code makes it illegal to possess an otherwise lawful firearm on the public streets or on any public property during an emergency declared by a state or municipal government, subject to certain exceptions.
Dowling said the issue came to his attention when Gov. Tom Wolf issued a disaster declaration in response to the opioid epidemic in 2018.
“My office questioned the administration about this section of the law and was informed that the state police would be told not to enforce violations,” Dowling said. “My concern was that other police officers, trying to uphold the laws on the books, could arrest an otherwise law-abiding citizen for open carrying.”
To protect Pennsylvania citizens’ Second Amendment rights, Dowling said it’s critical that those rights remain in place even if an emergency declaration is made.
“Unfortunately, in the last few months, we’ve seen how easy it is for one person to choose to declare a state of emergency — despite dissent expressed by other elected officials via the legislative process as my colleagues and I did with our votes on House Resolution 836,” Dowling said, referring to a resolution to terminate Wolf’s coronavirus-related disaster emergency declaration.
House Bill 1747 would also repeal part of the Health and Safety Code that gives the governor the power to suspend or limit the sale of firearms and other items during a disaster emergency declaration.
“The limiting of a citizen’s right to self-defense and to exercise their Second Amendment rights cannot and should not be condoned, and House Bill 1747 addresses these issues definitively,” said Firearm Owners Against Crime President Kim Stolfer.
Dr. Val Finnell, the Pennsylvania director for Gun Owners of America, praised the bill’s passage.
“During a state of emergency, Pennsylvanians should have unimpeded access to purchase firearms and be allowed to carry openly without a permit to protect themselves and their families,” Finnell said.
Dowling’s bill now moves to the Senate for consideration and, if it passes, onto Wolf’s desk.
“Working with members in the Senate, I believe this bill will pass either in its current form or amended in ways that will make the bill even stronger,” Dowling said, adding that even though he and Wolf had not always seen eye-to-eye on legislation, he goes back to the fact that the governor’s office communicated that the issue was an unintended consequence of the declaration. “If the governor truly did not foresee or intend this consequence, then I would believe there is a good chance he will sign this bill into law.”
Dowling is also encouraging those who wish to see that clarification of constitutional rights be signed into law to contact members of the Senate and encourage them to vote yes when the bill comes up for a vote.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.