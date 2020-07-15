Legislation drafted by state Rep. Matthew Dowling, R-Uniontown, to honor a local veteran by naming a portion of Route 219 after him received unanimous support from the House.
“There are men and women in our communities who go well beyond the call of duty for their families and neighbors. Recognizing those people is important, and I am thankful that my colleagues in the House supported legislation to honor a local veteran who sacrificed his life defending our country during the Vietnam War. Specialist Michael Twigg and his family absolutely deserve this,” Dowling said.
House Bill 2217 would designate a bridge on the portion of Route 219 over State Route 2047 in Summit Township in Somerset County as the SP4 Michael William Twigg Memorial Bridge.
A native of Meyersdale, Twigg served in the U.S. Army. He gave his life in service to his country during the Vietnam War when he was a heavy vehicle driver. Twigg served with the C Company, 4th Engineer Battalion, 4th Infantry Division and reached Specialist 4th Class.
Twigg received the National Defense Service Medal, the Purple Heart, the Vietnam Campaign Medal and the Vietnam Service Medal.
After receiving support from the committee, the bill moves to the Senate for consideration.
