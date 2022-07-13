Legislation authored by state Rep. Ryan Warner to ensure voting precincts across the state have enough ballots to accommodate in-person voters has been signed into law.
“Last May, voting precincts in several areas of the state, including Fayette and Westmoreland counties which I represent, actually ran out of ballots for people who showed up to vote in person,” Warner, R-Perryopolis, said. “That is simply unacceptable. This law will ensure it never happens again.”
Act 66 of 2022 would require enough ballots to be printed and supplied to each precinct for 50% of all registered voters in that precinct in each party for a primary election, and 100% of all registered voters in that precinct for a general election. Each of these numbers could be reduced by the number of registered voters in an election district that have requested an absentee or mail-in ballot.
The law will take effect in 60 days.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.