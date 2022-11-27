Forget scenes of crowds trampling holiday shoppers and folks fighting over the last discounted item on a shelf; this year’s Black Friday was a festive, laid-back affair.
“The crowd started a little bit later than normal, but it’s definitely picked up big time and a lot of our big brands have lines,” said Megan White, general manager and marketing director at Tanger Outlets Pittsburgh, which opened at 6 a.m. Friday.
Among those first to arrive at Tanger for Black Friday shopping were Ann Zitney and her daughter Allie Keaton, both of Morgantown, who made a beeline to Kate Spade and managed to beat the throngs of likeminded shoppers.
“We were pretty excited about that,” said Zitney. “By the time we got out of there, it was wrapped around the side.”
“It was a win,” added Keaton.
The mother-daughter duo said they’ve participated in Black Friday for years; the pair used to head out after Thanskgiving dinner to spend time together while scoring deals.
“I like the fact that they’ve changed from Thanksgiving Day hours to now early on Black Friday,” Zitney said. “It makes Thanksgiving more special. You get time with the family, and you still get the great deals.”
For her, though, time with Keaton is better than any Black Friday discount.
“It’s been our yearly tradition,” said Zitney. “It’s our special mother-daughter time.”
Tradition took Stephanie Dickson and her son, Wesley, of Bethel Park, to the outlets Friday, where they window-shopped with Dickson’s sister and good friend.
“I don’t really need to be here,” Dickson laughed. “We already shopped online. I think, at this point, it’s a tradition.”
Black Friday is also tradition for Ryan and Jenna Salin, of Caldwell, Ohio, too, who spent the morning at Tanger Outlets.
“We make it a date every year. My parents watch the kids and we come shopping,” said Ryan Salina, adding the couple planned to dine at Texas Roadhouse, drive down to the Highlands in West Virginia and stop at a shopping center in St. Clairsville before heading home. “(On Black Friday) it’s nice clothes at a better price.”
Reagan Thomas, of Canonsburg, was all about the better prices Friday, when she and her grandmother Sally Richards, of Mercer, scored some serious deals and nearly completed their holiday shopping at Tanger.
“My Vera Bradley set, I only got for like $20. I’d been eyeing it up a few months earlier but it was more expensive, so I just waited until the Black Friday deal,” said Thomas.
Thomas and Richards spend most Black Fridays walking off Thanksgiving dinner at outlets or malls. For them, it’s more than just a shopping spree.
“I just like spending more time with her,” Thomas smiled.
Richards said the only downside to the day were the lines; Old Navy took the shopping buddies nearly an hour to get in and out of, and lines snaked around the sides of buildings that house Nike and Under Armour, too.
“Just coming up here for the Under Armour outlet is worth the trip to us,” said Brooke Black, of Bayesville, Ohio, who drove an hour and 20 minutes to South Strabane with her daughter Avery Black and Avery’s friend Katie Stoney for holiday shopping. “Both of my kids wear it and everything is 50% off.”
Under Armour drew Cortney Bales, of Uniontown, to the outlets Friday morning as well, where she and her husband purchased Christmas gifts at lower prices.
“We come here every year, pretty much. Last year the lines were long like this as well,” she said waiting, bags in hand, to enter the athletic store. “I expected the sales to be worse because of how inflation is. I’m actually surprised that they’re actually having decent discounts still. Even Under Armour has 50% off this year versus the 40% off last year. I thought that was kind of nice.”
Steep discounts were a bonus for Allen Vazquez, of Pittsburgh, who shopped Friday with his family.
“Normally the stuff that we get regularly, year-round, it’s a little bit cheaper now,” said Allan Vazquez, of Pittsburgh, who spent the morning snagging deals at Tanger Outlets with his family. The best part, he said, “is me saving money.”
Chris Perkins, who owns Rustic Creations at Tanger, was surprised by the number of people out and about, either enjoying the day with loved ones or enjoying the discounts offered at outlet stores.
“I know it’s tough for some people right now. Gas, it’s holding steady but food is still going up, everything else is still going up,” said Perkins. “It’s nice to see everybody out. People are in a good mood.”
The good mood emanated through Uniontown Mall Friday, where Fayette County shoppers chatted animatedly, browsed stores and purchased gifts ahead of the Christmas season.
“I was pleasantly surprised,” said Lou Ann Hunchuck, general manager. “Last year was kind of slow, but I was hopeful that this year would be better. So far, it definitely is.”
Hunchuck said Bath and Body Works opened at 6 a.m., with the rest of the mall welcoming shoppers at 8 a.m. The Uniontown Mall was but for a few slowdowns busy, and shoppers, Hunchuck said, were in good spirits.
“I even had a couple that were skipping down the hall. I though, they’re happy campers,” she said. “I’ve seen a lot of smiles. The overall mood seems good today and ... I was very pleased with the amount of shoppers. I’m just happy for everybody that comes to the mall. We’re trying to create a positive atmosphere here.”
It seems that for malls, outlets and Black Friday shoppers alike, the shopping holiday was a positive start to the Christmas season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.