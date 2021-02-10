Two Blessing Boxes recently went up in Fayette County to help provide food to anyone in the county who needs it.
The two boxes, located in Areford Park and Hutchinson Park in South Union Township, were constructed by community member Dennis Hinton, and township Supervisor Jason Scott, and his team. Hinton’s daughter, Chloe, 10, assisted her father in the project.
Hinton said he got the idea for the Blessing Boxes from seeing similar boxes in the Fairmont, West Virginia, area. He thought Fayette County could benefit from them as well. They started the project less than two months ago and it only took them a few days to get the materials and build the two boxes, he said.
“Dennis Hinton and his daughter Chloe wanted to do something for the community, and we have worked on other projects together, so he called me, and we ran with it,” Scott said. “It’s a great idea, and I hope the community keeps participating.”
Hinton said they have received a great amount of positive feedback from community members. He said he drives by the boxes often to make suwre they’re being maintained and are full of food. Hinton and his daughter refill the boxes whenever they see them getting low on food.
“I’m really noticing the community helping me take care of it,” Hinton said. “Everyone’s pitching in and refilling the boxes.”
Hinton said over Christmas, a few people wrapped up small Christmas presents and put them in one of the boxes, as well.
As far as Hinton knows, the two Blessing Boxes are the first of their kind in the county. He said he would love to see others follow in their footsteps and create more boxes in other communities to make the same kind of impact he knows his boxes are making. He has already had a few requests for the dimensions of the box.
“Obviously someone’s using it, because there are items going,” he said. “You can definitely see it’s cycling. Hopefully, it is impacting and feeding the people that need it.”
Hinton and Scott are considering adding a light to the boxes to keep items in the boxes from freezing on cold days.
People who wish to contribute to the box can put non-perishable food in it, such as noodles and canned goods. Anyone who needs it is welcome to take food from the boxes.
Hinton said his daughter Chloe is always excited to help the community. With difficulties occurring in the country, he said he wanted to show Chloe how they can do their part to help.
“This is something I wanted to instill in her. We’ve been doing things for a long time,” he said.
“She understands things like this. She wants to do her part to help out, and hopefully when she grows up, she continues to do things like that too, cause there’s nothing better.”
