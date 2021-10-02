The Blue Zones Project, an initiative to make lasting positive changes to the health and wellness of those who live in Fayette County, is being introduced this week, and organizers hope residents will attend a public session to learn more.
“This has been three years in the making,” said Muriel Nuttall, executive director of the Fayette Chamber of Commerce and member of the Fayette Living Well Coalition.
A community well-being initiative, the Blue Zones Project is designed to help residents lower their risks of illness and diseases so they can live longer and enjoy a better quality of life. There are several Blue Zone Communities across the U.S.
The project was inspired by National Geographic Fellow and New York Times best-selling author Dan Buettner, who identified five regions worldwide with higher-than-average concentrations of people living to the age of 100 or older. Buettner’s research found nine parameters that help a population live longer and healthier, including diet, exercise and a sense of community.
BZP representatives will be in Fayette this week to explain the project during public sessions at Penn State Fayette, The Eberly Campus, on Monday and Tuesday.
From 6 to 7:30 p.m. Monday, Nick Buettner will give a keynote presentation, sharing the tools to help attendees live longer and more fulfilled lives by showcasing the nine common diet and lifestyle habits that blue zones across the world share.
And from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, a community transformation presentation will teach attendees more about how BZPs transform communities and measure results.
Both presentations are free, but those wishing to attend must RSVP at bluezonesproject.com/fayetteco.
The county’s Living Well Coalition works to help improve health and quality of life in Fayette and has been working with partner organizations to bring the Blue Zones Project to the area.
“Fayette Living Well Coalition was able to raise some funds from some of our partner organizations that are a part of the coalition, and we received a grant from the Chevron Foundation,” Coalition Chairman Mike Quinn said previously. “Some of that fundraising is what’s helping support this initial wellness community assessment.”
The site assessment also includes invitation-only focus groups, with representatives from key sectors including local government, health care providers, businesses, schools, faith-based organizations, civic organizations, and nonprofits.
“For a county grow and prosper, the citizens have to be healthy,” Nuttall said, adding that data shows that Fayette County is not the healthiest county in many respects. “Because we are so invested in different levels in moving Fayette forward, a healthy, vital community goes along with that.”
Following the two-day assessment, Nuttall said there will be follow-up virtual sessions. A few weeks after that, Blue Zones community representatives will provide recommendations on what changes can be made in the community.
“This is vitally important,” Nuttall said. “We’re looking forward to make a healthier county.”
Nuttall said site assessment was planned for last year, but COVID-19 didn’t allow for that to happen.
Other organizing partners include Fayette County Drug and Alcohol and Chestnut Ridge Counseling Services.
