The bodies of two missing people were found over the holiday weekend. State police are investigating the unrelated cases.
Ronald Kimmell, 74, of Ruffsdale was found dead Sunday in an overturned vehicle in Bullskin Township. Garrett Cronin, 23, of Brownsville was found dead Monday in Patsy Hillman Park in Brownsville, according to state police Trooper Robert Broadwater.
Cronin was last seen at 5:30 a.m. Friday, and was reported missing from Luzerne Township. State police in Belle Vernon were leading the search, and his body was found at 11 a.m. Monday. Broadwater said an autopsy, scheduled for Tuesday, would determine his cause and manner of death.
“It’s still under investigation,” he said.
Kimmell was last seen at 5:40 p.m. Saturday headed toward Scottdale to buy parts at Brilhart Hardware Store. His pickup truck was spotted Sunday over an embankment on a road along State Route 982. Foul play is not suspected, Broadwater said.
“We would like to thank all who have dedicated their time and resources in the effort to locate him,” he said.
