The body of a missing Morris Township man who was reported missing earlier this month was found over the weekend.
Shane A. Phillips, 65, was pronounced dead at the Wisecarver Reservoir at 11:52 a.m. Saturday, according to Greene County Coroner Gene Rush.
Phillips went missing while fishing at the Franklin Township reservoir the evening of May 18. Rebecca Phillips, his daughter, said at the time that he went fishing there a few nights a week.
According to state police, Phillips’ body was pulled out of the water Saturday morning. Phillips’ cause and manner of death are pending further investigation, the coroner reported.
Rebecca Phillips said her mother became alarmed when Phillips did not return home when darkness fell. His truck was parked in its usual spot at the reservoir and his kayak was found floating in the water.
In the days following his disappearance, state police canvassed the area with drones, helicopters and cadaver dogs. The family also organized search parties.
Center Township, Morris Township, Rices Landing and Waynesburg-Franklin Township assisted in the search for Phillips, along with the Greene County Sheriff’s Department, Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission, Pennsylvania Game Commission, Fayette County Emergency Management, and dive teams from Lower Kiski and Murrysville EMS.
Rebecca described her father as healthy and not taking any medications prior to his death. He had lived in Greene County his entire life.
“He had a cattle farm. He enjoyed fishing, kayaking, hunting – anything outdoors,” Rebecca Phillips said.
