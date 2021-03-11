The body of a 62-year-old Uniontown woman who was missing for more than two months was found on Wednesday.
Melanie McCay Prokop went missing on New Year’s Day, after she was seen driving her car in Uniontown.
“As of right now, there are no signs of foul play,” Trooper Robert Broadwater said Thursday. “However, police are still investigating.”
Prokop’s vehicle was found on Jumonville Road in North Union Township shortly after she disappeared, and members of her family traveled to the area to organize searches for her.
A volunteer in the search effort was using his own drone to search a wooded area Wednesday, and notified police he believed he found her body in an area off of Kennedy Road in North Union Township. That was a little more than one mile from where Prokop’s vehicle was found.
Police said she was wearing the same clothes she was seen wearing the day she went missing. Her purse, with identification inside, were located with her body. Police said she was struggling with health concerns prior to her disappearance.
