The body of a Fayette County woman who has been missing for two weeks has been found following an apparent fatal overdose, and two men have been charged in the case.
State police reported that the body of Keisha Joy Hottinger, 26, was found Thursday by troopers in a wooded area off an access road running adjacent to Old Braddock Road in North Union Township.
Charged in connection with the case are Austin James Saletrick, 25, and Joseph Lee Lockett, 40, both of Uniontown.
On Sept. 27, Karen West, Hottinger’s mother, filed a missing person report with police. The Dunbar woman provided police with a list of people Hottinger spent time with, including Saletrick.
Police interviewed Saletrick Wednesday regarding Hottinger’s whereabouts, but he denied having recent contact with her and knowing her location, according to police.
On Thursday, Saletrick told police that Hottinger had fatally overdosed Sept. 25 and informed police of the location of her body, the court paperwork states.
Police learned that Lockett was with Saletrick and Hottinger along Hopwood Coolspring Road. He told police that he observed Hottinger in an unconscious state, and he and Saletrick transported her to a location in Lemont Furnace to obtain Narcan for her.
Lockett told police that Saletrick took Hottinger to another location to dispose of her body, the complaint says.
Both Saletrick and Lockett were charged Friday with tampering with/fabricating physical evidence, hindering apprehension or prosecution and abuse of a corpse before on-call Magisterial District Judge Richard Kasunic II.
Both are lodged in the Fayette County Prison on $50,000 bail each.
A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Oct. 19 before Magisterial District Judge Nathan Henning.
A GoFundMe page has been set up by one of Hottinger’s family members to assist with funeral expenses.
