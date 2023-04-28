The boil-water advisory for customers with the North Fayette County Municipal Authority will continue into the weekend, with the hope that it may be lifted by Sunday.
Authority General Manager Ken Martray said they’ve been flushing the system since it was discovered that the cover of their reservoir had tears in it on Monday, when the advisory was first issued.
The Dunbar-based authority’s approximately 17,000 customers are still asked to boil their water before consuming it, as the flushing of the system with super-chlorinated water was completed by Thursday afternoon.
It’s recommended that the water be boiled for 1 minute, and then cooled down before consuming. That applies to water used for drinking, cooking or brushing teeth.
Martray said they’ll officially test the system’s water on Friday, and that sample sent to the state Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) for testing to ensure it is not contaminated. The results of the test take 24 hours. On Saturday, Martray said they will take a second sample of water and send that sample to the DEP for testing.
Martray said if they receive two good consecutive tests, the DEP will give the authority the green light to lift the advisory.
“Hopefully we’ll know by Sunday,” Martray said.
He said the authority will alert customers by phone and email when it’s safe to consume water without first boiling it.
Martray said the DEP has approved the authority’s emergency permit to replace the reservoir cover and, before the cover is replaced, he said the reservoir will go offline and water will be provided by the two storage tanks at the reservoir that are normally used for whenever the reservoir is offline.
