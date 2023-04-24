An indefinite boil-water advisory was issued for all customers with the North Fayette County Municipal Authority on Monday, after tears were discovered on the cover of the authority’s reservoir, exposing its water to the elements.
The Dunbar-based authority serves about 17,000 customers.
The authority’s general manager, Ken Martray, said the tears in the cover could have been caused by the weather, but officials aren’t certain what caused the damage.
Martray said when the issue was discovered, officials contacted the state Department of Environmental Protection (DEP), and were told to send out a public announcement advising customers to boil their water before consuming it. He said customers should let their water boil for 1 minute, and then cool it down before consuming, which includes drinking, cooking or brushing their teeth.
The reservoir has been shut off and is isolated, and Martray said so far, all tests have come back negative for contaminants. He said the authority is getting an emergency permit to fix the cover.
Before the advisory is lifted, the authority will have to flush the system, and super-chlorinate the water. Additionally, the authority will have to continue to test the water to ensure it is not contaminated. Those tests must come back negative for two days before the DEP will allow the authority to lift the advisory.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.