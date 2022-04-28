AJ Boni has been a Perry Township supervisor for 23 years.
Now, he’ll expand his public service to help supervisors across the state as the newly elected president of the Pennsylvania State Association of Township Supervisors.
“I’m very fortunate to have the trust of the other supervisors throughout the state for me to take over role as president,” Boni said.
He’s the first supervisor from Fayette County to be elected to the role, and has served in other elected posts within PSATS, including first and second vice president and secretary-treasurer.
The PSATS board is responsible for managing the association’s affairs, meeting frequently throughout the year to conduct business and plan projects to benefit townships across the state.
Boni said a major, ongoing issue that he and the association want to address is unfunded mandates coming down from either Harrisburg or Washington, D.C.
When lawmakers impose rules but provide no funding, he said, the cost trickles down to sometimes cash-strapped townships. Supervisors are left with trying to comply, while hoping not to pass the cost onto taxpayers.
“We do more with less, we live within our means and we work hard to get things accomplished,” Boni said, adding that township supervisors have to look under every rock to find grants and funding sources.
They also work together — not just within individual township boards, but across the state.
“It’s not a Democrat/Republican thing — we’re all township supervisors and we all work together for the same mission across the commonwealth,” he said.
PSATS represents 1,454 townships of the second class and is committed to preserving and strengthening township government and securing greater visibility and involvement for townships in the state and federal political arenas.
The member townships cover 95% of Pennsylvania’s land mass and represents 5.7 million residents, which is more than any other type of political subdivision in the commonwealth.
Boni is a member of PSATS salary board and board liaison to the MS4 Work Group and Finance Committee, which explores issues surrounding regulatory requirements for municipal storm sewer systems (MS4).
He is also a member of the PSATS Grassroots Advocacy Network, which addresses legislative issues, and serves as a workshop moderator during PSATS’ Annual Educational Conference.
In addition to his service as a supervisor and his new role with PSATS, Boni is a foreman at PTC and the emergency management coordinator for Perry Township. He serves on the Pennsylvania Sewage Advisory Committee and the Fayette County Behavioral Health Administration Advisory Board.
He is also the chief of the Perry Township VFD and a member of the Western Pennsylvania Firemen’s Association, the Star Junction Fish and Game Club and Gummert Lodge No. 252.
“I’m humbled, I’m very humbled,” Boni said of being elected as PSATS president. “Fayette County got me here, and I hope to represent them … and the whole state as well.”
Boni added he also couldn’t have done it without the love and support of his family, especially his wife, Suzanne, with whom he resides in Star Junction with their daughter Alexis.
