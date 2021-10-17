Perry Township Supervisor AJ Boni has been reelected as first vice president of the Pennsylvania State Association of Township Supervisors (PSATS).
The association announced on Friday that Boni was reelected to a second one-year term as first vice president.
Boni has served the association as second vice president, assistant secretary-treasurer and vice chair of the executive board.
He is currently chairman of the executive board, the board liaison to the association’s finance committee and the MS4 Work Group, which explores issues surrounding regulatory requirements for municipal storm sewer systems.
Boni is the emergency management coordinator for Perry Township, and serves on the Pennsylvania Sewage Advisory Committee and the Fayette County Behavioral Health Administration Advisory Board.
He is chief of the Perry Township Volunteer Fire Department, a past president of the Fayette County Firefighters Association and a member of the Western Pennsylvania Firemen’s Association.
