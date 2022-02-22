Pennsylvania State Police were called to a Fayette County high school after a bottle containing suspected crack cocaine was discovered in a restroom.
According to police, a janitor who was cleaning the upstairs men’s bathroom at Geibel Catholic Middle-High School after hours between Feb. 16 and Feb. 17 found a bottle of ibuprofen placed under the bag in the garbage can.
There was a white substance in the bottle that tested presumptively positive for crack cocaine, police said.
The bottle was taken to the state police station in Uniontown to be destroyed.
