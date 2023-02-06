For the third year, GO Laurel Highlands is bringing back its tasting tour of the region’s craft beverage leaders.
Pour Tour 3.0 was announced last month, and passports have been prepared as GO Laurel Highlands partnered with 48 craft beverage makers, uniting breweries, wineries, distilleries, meaderies and cideries in Westmoreland, Fayette and Somerset counties with craft beverage lovers.
Anyone participating in the Pour Tour can either pick up a free passport at partner locations or download the app. The printed passport features a map to help participants locate beverage makers while the app uses GPS to determine the nearest Pour Tour partner.
In Fayette County, the participants include Chapel Hill Wines in Dawson; Christian W. Klay Winery Inc. and Ridge Runner Distillery, both in Chalk Hill; Winslow Winery LLC in Perryopolis, and Yough River Brewing Co. in Connellsville.
Ann Nemanic, executive director of GO Laurel Highlands, said since the launch of the first Pour Tour in 2019, the program has exceeded their expectations.
“In the beginning, GO Laurel Highlands was looking for a new way for visitors and locals to navigate around the region,” Nemanic said, adding that the ability to center those experiences around the craft beverage industry was ideal. “Now launching Version 3.0, GO LH has economic numbers that reflect the program has provided approximately $1 million in direct impact to our craft beverage vendors since 2019.”
Those who participate in the free program will get stickers for their passports by making purchases from participating locations or uploading a picture to the app for verification purposes.
Organizers said the passport and app cannot be combined; participants must choose one method to use throughout their tasting tour.
After collecting enough stickers, they are eligible for prizes.
GO Laurel Highlands said that 40,000 Pour Tour 2.0 passports were distributed and nearly 11,000 purchases have been verified through the digital app. More than 1,700 prizes were redeemed for Pour Tour 2.0, which ended Dec. 31.
Pour Tour 3.0 prizes include a free T-shirt (15 stickers or check-ins), a growler or stainless-steel flask (30 stickers or check-ins) and a canvas/leather wine tote or portable outdoor beverage table (45 stickers or check-ins). Those who complete Tier 3 will be entered into a drawing for a Laurel Highlands getaway.
“The engagement and excitement of those participants who utilize the passport has been astounding,” Nemanic said. “We repeatedly hear the program has helped them discover so many new establishments in the region. In addition, they have made new friends along the way and simply consider the passport a fun way to appreciate the craft beverage industry in the Laurel Highlands.”
She added that the program continues to grow, and GO Laurel Highlands is excited for another 12 months of highlighting the region’s beverage makers.
Pour Tour 3.0 ends Dec. 31.
For more information and to request a Pour Tour 3.0 passport, visit www.golaurelhighlands.com/plan/pour-tour/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.