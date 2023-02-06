Pour Tour 3.0 announced

Submitted photo

GO Laurel Highlands has launched its third annual Pour Tour. Pictured is the launch event for this year’s tour, Pour Tour 3.0, at Unity Brewing in Latrobe. The free program introduces residents and visitors to craft breweries, wineries, meaderies, distilleries and cideries in the region.

 Submitted photo

For the third year, GO Laurel Highlands is bringing back its tasting tour of the region’s craft beverage leaders.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.