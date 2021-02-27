U.S. Attorney Scott Brady announced Friday he will step down from his position leading the Department of Justice’s Western District of Pennsylvania this weekend.
Brady’s resignation was expected, as most U.S. attorneys leave their posts upon the installation of a new presidential administration.
Brady was appointed to the position by former president Donald Trump in 2017 and was sworn-in to office in December of that year. First Assistant U.S. Attorney Steve Kaufman will take over as acting U.S. attorney beginning on Sunday.
Brady touted his work to fight the opioid epidemic, combat cybercrime and prosecute the 2018 Tree of Life massacre in Squirrel Hill as his proudest achievements during his tenure.
“Leading this office has been the greatest honor of my professional career,” Brady said in a written statement. “I am deeply grateful for the privilege of serving as chief law enforcement officer for my home, western Pennsylvania. Together with our law enforcement partners, the men and women of this office have pursued justice with humility and integrity, to advance the rule of law and secure a framework for ordered liberty. As a result of their tireless efforts, western Pennsylvania is a safer place for our neighbors and their loved ones.”
It was not announced who President Joe Biden would pick to fill the position.
Meanwhile, the investigation into the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol is “moving in a speed and scale that is unprecedented” as more than 300 people in the riotous mob have been charged thus far, a top Department of Justice official said Friday.
Acting Deputy Attorney General John Carlin said in a teleconference with reporters that the department continues to pursue leads as they probe the attack by Trump’s supporters attempting to stop Congress from certifying the presidential election.
“That is not acceptable,” Carlin said. “That is not America, and it will not happen again.”
Federal investigators have arrested more than 280 people in connection with the insurrection, including six people who were charged in the Western District of Pennsylvania. Three area people – Kenneth Grayson of Bridgeville, Jorden Mink of South Fayette and Peter Schwartz, who was living in Uniontown at the time – are among those accused of participating in the insurrection.
More charges are expected as FBI investigators continue analyzing evidence using an “all tools approach,” Carlin said.
Carlin returned to DOJ on Jan. 21 to serve in the Biden Administration after leaving the department at the twilight of former president Barack Obama’s term in late 2016. He said when he left, there was a growing threat from domestic extremists, but he was shocked to be escorted by armed guards in Washington, D.C., which has been under lockdown since the attack.
“The threat was bigger than any one event,” he said.
