Bridge project will help complete Indian Creek Valley Railroad Trail

The Mountain Watershed Association is looking to complete a bridge project that will help complete their hiking and biking trail.
In late 2019, the MWA started working on a project to turn the 19 miles of the abandoned Indian Creek Valley Railroad into a scenic hiking and biking trail known as the Indian Creek Valley (ICV) Trail and the Youghiogheny River Water Trail.
The MWA is a grassroots, community-based non-profit organization that works to protect, preserve and restore both the Indian Creek and greater Youghiogheny River watersheds.
Once complete, the trail will begin in Jones Mills and will end at the Youghiogheny River in Mill Run with the third and final phase to connect with the Great Allegheny Passage.
One of the projects they have to complete is the Steyer Bridge project.
The bridge is a 140-foot-long railroad bridge that reaches across the Indian Creek.
“We need to make sure it’s safe and that people can ride across it,” said Kelly Kruper, a board member with the MWA. “You can’t go out on it; it’s unsafe.”
The abandoned bridge is in need of new decking and railing, needs to be cleared of storm-water debris, has several areas that require drainage and regrading, a temporary culvert needs removed and replaced due to it restricting stream flow.
Kruper said the total cost of the project is over $100,000, and the MWA is a little over halfway to reaching that goal.
To assist with some of the fundraising for the Steyer Bridge section, MWA is holding The Steyer Bridge Golf Scramble to take place at Middlecreek Golf Course in Rockwood on Friday, June 25.
The MWA is currently looking for sponsorships, and planning other fundraisers to finish the project.
For more information, visit www.mtwatershed.com or call 724-455-4200.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.