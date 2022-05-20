The bridge that carries Fayette Street over Interstate 70 in Rostraver Township will be closed starting Monday, May 23 so that it can be replaced.
The closure is expected to last until mid-September.
A marked detour will be in place:
Motorists traveling southbound on Fayette Street with a destination of eastbound I-70 will use westbound I-70 to Exit 41 (Belle-Vernon/Monessen), turn left onto Route 906, then turn left onto eastbound I-70.
Motorists traveling northbound on Fayette Street will use eastbound I-70 to Exit 44 (Arnold City), turn left onto Route 3011, turn left onto westbound I-70, then take Exit 42 (N Belle-Vernon).
