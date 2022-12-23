Over 200 students in the Albert Gallatin Area School District will have gifts to unwrap on Christmas morning thanks to the second student-led stuff-a-bus event.
“We almost doubled our list this year,” said Rebecca Taylor, an English teacher at Albert Gallatin High School and a sponsor of the school’s Interact Club. “Last year, we supplied approximately 125 to 150 students with a bag of toys. This year, we reached 250.”
This year, the Interact Club teamed up with the Albert Gallatin JROTC for the event.
Taylor said they were able collect and donate $9,000 in toys.
Dr. Brian Reams, principal at Albert Gallatin High School, said Taylor had donation boxes set up at all the district schools to collect toys.
“It just really took off and was an indictment of our community coming together,” Reams said, adding that there’s 144 square miles of the school district made up of many little communities.
“It’s good seeing kids coming together for other kids.”
To spread some additional Christmas cheer this year, Taylor said members of the Interact Club and JROTC visited all of the district’s elementary schools to present an abridged version of “The Grinch” under the Taylor’s direction.
Albert Gallatin High School senior Mia Moser was one of the students involved in the play.
“I gained so much more than I ever thought I would get out of this experience,” Moser said. “The way the children reacted to us and how excited they were — it really helped me realize that Christmas is all about spreading happiness and cheer to others.”
Another senior, Sydney Larew, said the best part of the experience was seeing the love and joy in the eyes of the young students, a handful of whom may have needed the magic a bit more than the others.
“Those are the ones that really stuck with me,” Larew said. “I realized that this may be their one happy Christmas memory this season, and I was so honored I got a chance to be a part of it.”
In addition, several JROTC members and the Albert Gallatin mascot attended to assist with toy delivery and spread happiness to the elementary under the guidance of LTC Joseph Walsh and CSM Alexander Lashendock.
